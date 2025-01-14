Fired Minnesota Nurses Association Executive Director Sues Union Alleging Racial Discrimination
He was the first Black executive director of the union and had a “stellar, unblemished record of exceptional achievement,” according to his lawsuit, filed in state court last month.
Former Minnesota Nurses Association Executive Director Karlton Scott filed a lawsuit against the union and its first vice president, alleging he was wrongfully terminated after a rival for the executive director job and his supporters targeted Scott with a racist rumor campaign falsely accusing him of sexual impropriety.
Scott was forced out a year ago, …