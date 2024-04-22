Financial Regulator to Require ESG Disclosures on Climate Issues Only
Kim So-young, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), stressed that new standards for ESG disclosures will be in line with global standards.
ESG News coming from Seoul, Korea - the financial regulator said Monday it will only require local firms to disclose their investments and business activities related to climate issues, a move aimed at minimizing additional burdens that will be placed on companies following the implementation of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure …