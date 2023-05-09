FERC Says Too Many Coal and Gas Plants Retiring, Energy Crisis Looming
Words used by the federal regulators were "catastrophic" and "the red lights are flashing".
Last Thursday, all four Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) commissioners–two Democrats and two Republicans–sat before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in a hearing and said the same thing regarding our future energy output.
During the committee hearing, all four FERC commissioners warned the Senators that too many coal- and gas…