Feds Reject State Petitions to Delist Grizzly Bears, Reaffirm Protected Status in Montana, Wyoming
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a new comprehensive approach to grizzly management including consolidating grizzlies into a single distinct population; Montana officials decry announcement.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday reaffirmed the protected status of grizzly bears on the Endangered Species List, rejecting petitions from Montana and Wyoming officials to delist the species in specific recov…