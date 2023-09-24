Feds Clarify Carbon Pipeline Issue - State Governments, Carbon Companies Deceiving the Public
According to PHMSA, state and local governments have the power to what it wants when it comes to carbon pipelines, clarifying misinformation from the state and public-private representatives.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), a federal agency in charge of regulating pipeline safety standards, informed three major carbon capture and sequestration companies by official letter that state and local governments have the authority to regulate the location and routing of their multi-billion dollar carbon dioxide pi…