Feds Ban New Oil and Gas Development on Swath of Colorado Land
Colorado and the Biden Administration continue their policies to "ban oil and gas" activity.
More than a decade of advocacy by a broad coalition of Colorado conservationists, ranchers, local governments and recreationists paid off Wednesday when federal officials banned new oil and gas development on 347 square miles of public land for the next 20 years.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew a broad swath of Bureau of Land Management and …