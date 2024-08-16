Federal Housing Finance Agency Releases Climate Change and ESG Agenda
The goal of the Climate Risk Committee is to better understand the impact of climate change on the housing and mortgage markets, including the disparate impacts on disadvantaged communities.
The purpose of Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Climate Risk Committee is to ensure the Agency makes strategic and tactically sound decisions concerning the impacts of and response to the risks posed by climate change in a coordinated, collaborative, and informed manner in furtherance of FHFA’s mission.
The goal of the Climate Risk Committee is t…