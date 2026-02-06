In a major legal decision that could reverberate beyond Texas, a federal judge has declared Senate Bill 13 — one of the most aggressive anti-ESG (environmental, social, and governance) statutes enacted by a U.S. state — unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The ruling, issued in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, permanently blocks Texas officials from enforcing SB 13, which had required state retirement systems and other public entities to divest from and refuse to contract with financial firms perceived to be “boycotting” the fossil fuel industry.

What SB 13 Was Designed to Do

Enacted in 2021, Senate Bill 13 aimed to counter what Texas lawmakers characterized as discrimination against fossil fuel companies by financial institutions incorporating climate and ESG considerations into their investment decisions.

Under the law:

The Texas Comptroller was required to compile a public list of financial firms deemed to be “boycotting energy companies.”

State retirement systems and the Texas Permanent School Fund were required to divest from any listed firms and prohibited from new investments.

State and local governments were barred from contracting with companies that refused to certify that they did not boycott energy companies.

A broad statutory definition of “boycott” included actions that “penalize,” inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with fossil fuel companies, unless undertaken for an “ordinary business purpose.”

Over the past several years, the law’s enforcement led to divestment actions by major public funds, and a publicly available blacklist that at times included more than 300 companies.

The Ruling: Free Speech and Due Process Violations

In striking down SB 13, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright held that the law violated both the First Amendment’s free speech protections and the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process guarantees.

First Amendment:

The judge concluded that the statute’s broad language could punish companies not for measurable commercial conduct but for constitutionally protected expression — including public advocacy, speech criticizing fossil fuels, or association with sustainability-focused organizations. Because the law allowed sweeping in expressive activities under the label “boycott,” it constituted a viewpoint-based restriction on speech.

Due Process / Vagueness:

SB 13’s key terms, such as “penalize” and “limit commercial relations,” were left undefined and subject to arbitrary interpretation, giving regulated parties no meaningful way to know what conduct might trigger penalties. This ambiguity, coupled with evidence of inconsistent enforcement, led the court to find the law impermissibly vague and hostile to due process protections.

Under constitutional doctrine, laws burdening protected expression must give regulated entities clear notice of precisely what is prohibited — a standard SB 13 failed to meet.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Supporters of the ruling hailed it as a victory for free speech, investment freedom, and sustainable business interests. David Levine, president of the American Sustainable Business Council — the organization that spearheaded the lawsuit — described the decision as a “massive win” that affirms that neither Texas nor any government can “punish businesses for their investment decisions or silence those who speak about climate risk.”

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, named Texas’ comptroller and attorney general as defendants and argued that the law’s enforcement violated constitutional protections by penalizing speech and association.

State officials, however, indicated they intend to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, arguing that Texas has the right to protect its energy economy.

Practical and Broader Impacts

As a practical matter, the ruling means that:

Public investment funds may no longer be compelled to divest solely because a firm’s climate or ESG policies are perceived as unfavorable to fossil fuel interests.

Government contracts can no longer be conditioned on certifications regarding boycott of energy companies under SB 13.

The decision also signals a broader constitutional constraint on state efforts to regulate or stigmatize ESG-related investing. Observers note that while states can pursue neutral, objective criteria tied directly to financial performance or fiduciary obligations, laws that hinge on perceived intent or expressive conduct face heightened judicial scrutiny.

What Comes Next

Texas is expected to appeal the ruling, which could slow enforcement challenges and keep the issue alive in the appellate courts. Meanwhile, the decision adds to a growing national conversation about the limits of legislative authority in shaping financial markets and the interplay between public policymaking and constitutional rights.

In a broader context, the ruling may have national implications for similar laws in other states and for businesses navigating politically sensitive investment criteria. As this area of law evolves, policymakers are likely to reassess how far states can go in leveraging public investments to influence private capital without infringing on constitutional protections.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

