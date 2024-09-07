Federal Appeals Court Once Again Rejects Blanket Gun Ban for Cannabis Consumers
Throughout its opinion, the Court acknowledged that no historical precedent exists for stripping alcoholics of their 2nd Amendment rights.
Judges on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals have once again rejected arguments that cannabis consumers can be barred federally owning firearms.
On Wednesday, the Court decided in US v Connelly that Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights cannot be infringed solely based upon one’s prior substance use. In its opinion, judges wrote: “[T]here is no historical jus…