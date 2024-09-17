FEC To Vote On Rule Clarifying AI-Generated Ad ‘Misrepresentations’ Are Off-Limits
Because the FCC also regulates phone companies, Rosenworcel said it can also go after AI-generated robocalls too.
The Federal Election Commission is poised to take its first steps to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in political ads when it meets next week. It will vote on a proposed rule that would prohibit federal candidates and campaigns from making a “fraudulent misrepresentation” in political ads. The interpretative rule would make it clear that the…