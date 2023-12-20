FDA Adopts New Rules On Radio And TV Ads
The FDA calls the new rules “an incremental addition” to the years’ worth of prescription drug advertising regulations already on the books.
The Food and Drug Administration has adopted new rules designed to ensure that prescription drug ads clearly state the name of the drug and list its side effects in a “clear, conspicuous, and neutral manner” to help consumers sort through the litany of claims they hear on commercials in the growing ad category.
“The standards in the final rule help to en…