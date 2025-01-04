FCC Sees Radio Holding Up In Face Of New Threats From Online Audio
“While terrestrial broadcast radio remains dominant in some respects, the gap in usage between broadcast and online audio programming has declined over time,” the report says.
The FCC, which concluded that broadcast radio reaches different listeners than online audio or satellite radio when setting ownership limits, says those principles remain. In its biannual report to Congress on the state of the telecommunications industries, the FCC says there remain “significant differences” in the availability, reach, consumer engageme…