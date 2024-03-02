FCC Considers Proposal Requiring Stations To Certify Groups Leasing Airtime
The now-voided rules would have required expanded background checks into entities leasing airtime from radio and television stations.
With reports suggesting Russian disinformation seeking to influence the outcome of November’s election has already started, the Federal Communications Commission is moving forward with its effort to keep tabs on whether foreign actors are influencing programming on U.S. radio and television stations.
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has circulated a propos…