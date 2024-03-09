Fast Food Chains Pour more Marketing Dollars into Breakfast Daypart
Wendy’s, for example, announced it will invest roughly $55 million in ad dollars toward growing its breakfast share.
With more Americans commuting to work for at least part of the week, fast food chains are bullish on breakfast. From Taco Bell’s launching breakfast tacos and testing breakfast tots to Wendy’s new bacon burrito, there is innovation happening on morning menus and more money being allocated to marketing the daypart. On its earnings call earlier this month…