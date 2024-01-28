Farm Bureau Adopts Policy Resolution In Support Of AM Radio
Delegates of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) this week adopted policy to support the continued inclusion of AM radios in cars and trucks.
Farm broadcasters now have more clout in their lobbying efforts to keep AM radio in vehicles.
