Family says Mica Miller’s Apparent Suicide was ‘Staged,’ FBI Involved
“I believe that the narrative was established by Junior (John-Paul) all the way through before there was even a release. Like the day we were notified, he was already saying she did it."
Authorities have been investigating the death of Mica Miller, a pastor’s wife in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since late April. While authorities have maintained Mica Miller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, her family says her husband “staged” her suicide.
Mica Miller, 30, was found dead a…