Facebook News Site Referrals have Fallen 50% in One Year
In terms of total referrals, Facebook is now responsible for driving less than a quarter of their 2018 level -- down from 30% in March 2018 to just 7% in March 2024.
Although more U.S. readers are getting local news from online forums than daily newspapers, it's becoming clear that Meta is attempting to lessen the flow of news content on its family of apps, especially Facebook.
According to a new report by publisher analytics firm Chartbeat and digital intelligence platform Similarweb, referral traffic from Facebook …