EY, IBM Launch New ESG Sustainability Data and Reporting Solution
New partnership uses artificial intelligence to automate HR tasks and processes and transform operations into an ESG friendly workplace culture.
Global professional services firm EY and tech giant IBM announced the launch of a new sustainability reporting Managed Services solution, aimed at enabling companies to address growing and evolving ESG disclosure requirements, including capturing, analyzing and managing sustainability data, and providing assurance-ready reporting.
According to the compan…