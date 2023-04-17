Extra "Anti-ESG" Interest Costing Texas Municipals Millions
According to Daniel Garrett at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and Ivan Ivanov of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Texas municipalities will be paying $300 million to $500 million in additional interest because of the tougher loan terms.
And that’s just on the $31.8 billion borrowed in the first eight months after the anti-ESG law we…