In an era where the energy transition is increasingly measured in megawatts, metrics, and material reuse, Exide Technologies’ 2025 ESG Report offers a grounded look at how an industrial legacy brand is reinventing itself for a carbon-constrained world. From closed-loop recycling to European disclosure compliance, the report frames Exide not as a green disruptor—but as a disciplined, data-driven operator betting on circularity to define its competitive edge.

Recharging an Industrial Legacy

Battery manufacturers rarely get credit for environmental innovation. Their product is too often associated with pollution, lead, and industrial waste. Yet, in its second full ESG disclosure cycle, Exide Technologies positions itself as a circular economy leader rather than a reluctant participant in sustainability regulation.

The report opens with a straightforward narrative: Exide has already reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% since FY 2022, earned an EcoVadis Gold rating, and fully aligned its disclosures with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). CEO Stefan Stübing frames sustainability as both compliance and competition—an operational discipline that ensures Exide remains relevant in the accelerating global demand for energy storage.

“Our batteries don’t just power mobility—they power the circular economy itself.”

That quote captures the tone of the 2025 document: pragmatic, technical, and unglamorous—but quietly ambitious.

Circularity as Core Strategy

The strongest section of Exide’s ESG report is its environmental performance. Rather than relying on net-zero rhetoric, Exide leans into its biggest strength: material recovery.

The company reports that 100% of automotive lead-acid batteries in Europe are recycled within its own closed-loop system. The recovered lead is then reused to manufacture new batteries—effectively decoupling production growth from virgin material dependence. Currently, 77% of the lead used in Exide’s alloys is recycled, with a target to reach 85% by 2030.

This is not just an ESG talking point—it’s a direct business hedge against raw-material volatility. With global lead and lithium prices under increasing pressure, closed-loop recycling represents both cost containment and regulatory insulation.

The report also discloses 12.8 MWp of installed solar capacity across its facilities, part of its goal to source 20% renewable energy by 2030, and notes a planned Scope 3 emissions target by FY 2026.

In a manufacturing-heavy sector where Scope 3 often dwarfs direct emissions, this transparency earns credibility. Exide doesn’t have all the answers yet—but it’s asking the right questions.

Pollution, Risk, and Transparency

Unlike many industrial ESG reports that gloss over environmental negatives, Exide directly lists its material impacts—pollution (air, water, soil), hazardous material management, and energy use. The company pledges a “comprehensive pollution management policy” by FY 2026, addressing one of the most persistent criticisms of the battery industry: chemical residue and lead contamination risk.

This frankness works to Exide’s advantage. Investors and regulators alike value honesty over optics. By naming pollution as an ongoing operational risk, Exide demonstrates a maturity that many ESG newcomers lack. It also sets a public accountability benchmark for peers in the sector.

Under its “Employer of Choice” pillar, Exide’s social metrics are refreshingly measurable.

Each employee averaged 7+ hours of professional skills training in FY 2025.

Health and wellness initiatives expanded under the Healthy Life, Healthy Exide program.

The company aims for 40% women in salaried roles by FY 2028, supported by diversity and engagement programs across regions.

Exide’s approach to social responsibility mirrors its environmental strategy: incremental, data-backed, and procedural rather than performative.

One standout initiative is its commitment to increase employee satisfaction from 75% to 80% by FY 2028, tracking sentiment through regular surveys. While modest by tech-industry standards, in industrial manufacturing this signals a serious attempt to modernize workplace culture and talent retention.

Governance: Structure Without Spin

The governance chapter feels less marketing-driven than most ESG reports—almost engineering in tone. Exide outlines a clear governance stack:

A Board Sustainability Committee overseeing ESG strategy and risk.

A Sustainability Steering Committee coordinating across business functions.

Data management handled through an Oracle-based ESG reporting platform with multi-level validation.

However, one glaring omission remains: no link between executive compensation and ESG targets—yet. Exide acknowledges this gap and states it is “evaluating” such integration for future years. For a company so committed to metrics and accountability, that linkage will eventually become necessary to maintain credibility.

Unlike many U.S.-based peers, Exide leans heavily into European regulatory frameworks, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and double materiality assessment under ESRS. This isn’t just compliance—it’s a pre-emptive strategy to make ESG a business advantage.

By reporting through ESRS, Exide positions itself ahead of likely global reporting convergence. For institutional clients, fleet operators, and OEMs subject to EU regulations, Exide’s early compliance reduces downstream ESG risk in the supply chain.

In other words, the company is not only selling batteries—it’s selling assurance.

Every ESG report has its weak spots, and Exide’s 2025 edition is no exception.

Scope 3 remains unquantified , limiting a full assessment of total climate impact.

Pollution mitigation policies are still under development.

Executive incentive structures have yet to incorporate sustainability metrics.

The report lacks third-party assurance of data, which could strengthen investor trust.

These are not fatal flaws, but they do frame Exide’s ESG maturity as mid-stage—beyond ambition but not yet fully integrated into all financial and operational levers.

B2B Perspective: ESG as Market Infrastructure

For B2B readers—especially those in the energy, logistics, and industrial supply chain space—Exide’s ESG roadmap offers a pragmatic template. Its circular manufacturing model provides a replicable case study for companies grappling with carbon-heavy products that can’t easily “go green.”

This approach—reduce, reuse, and report with precision—demonstrates that sustainability doesn’t have to be glossy. It can be gritty, measurable, and deeply operational.

The Exide Technologies 2025 ESG Report isn’t designed to dazzle—it’s designed to document. In doing so, it achieves something rare: credibility through engineering. By prioritizing recycling, transparency, and regulatory alignment, Exide converts ESG from a compliance burden into an operational asset.

In a global economy chasing the next breakthrough, Exide quietly reminds us that sustainability sometimes looks less like disruption—and more like discipline.

For the B2B audience, that message carries wattage: sustainability isn’t just about saving the planet; it’s about securing your supply chain.

Source: Exide Technologies 2025 ESG Report (PDF)

