EU’s New AI Code of Practice Could Set Regulatory Standard for American Companies
Many tech giants have already signed the code of practice, including Amazon, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Cohere and Fastweb. But others have refused.
American companies are split between support and criticism of a new voluntary European AI code of practice, meant to help tech companies align themselves with upcoming regulations from the European Union’s landmark AI Act.
The voluntary code, called the General Purpose AI Code of Practice, which rolled out in July, is meant to help companies jump-start t…