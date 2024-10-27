European Gas Industry Abandons Deal to Retrain Workers for Low Carbon Economy
Commission-backed agreement between industry and unions was meant to help with job protection.
The European gas industry has walked away from an agreement on retraining and support for hundreds of thousands of workers to prepare for the transition to cleaner energy, in a setback for EU decarbonisation plans.
The Just Transition European Framework Agreement was designed to provide guarantees for retraining and job protection, in anticipation of lar…