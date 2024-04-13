Europe Stands Firm Against US-Driven ESG Backlash
European investors have seven times as much capital in sustainable fund assets than U.S. investors, following five consecutive quarters of U.S. outflows, based on Morningstar data.
Steady investor demand in Europe for environmental and socially responsible investments and wide-ranging regulation are helping Europe’s finance industry withstand political pressures that have pushed some U.S. peers to backtrack on their green agendas.
In the United States, conservative politicians have been successful in tamping down environmental, soc…