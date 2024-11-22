EU Council Greenlights New ESG Regulation
ESG rating providers established outside the Union that wish to operate in the Union, will need to obtain an endorsement of their ESG ratings by an EU authorised ESG rating provider.
The European Union Council adopted a new regulation on environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating activities. The new rules aim at making rating activities in the EU more consistent, transparent and comparable in order to boost investors’ confidence in sustainable financial products.
ESG ratings provide an opinion of a company’s or a financial ins…