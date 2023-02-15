EU Approves Banning the Sale of New Gas and Diesel Cars in 2035
The October 2022 proposal became law on Tuesday, marking climate action "without precedent".
The European Union has approved a law banning the sale of new gas and diesel cars in the EU starting in 2035.
The deal was agreed upon back in October and now has received the official stamp of approval on Tuesday. This milestone demonstrates climate action "without precedent," as described by chief executive of BMW Oliver Zipse.
The agreement will cut …