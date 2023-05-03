ESR Unveils its ESG 2030 Roadmap, Accelerating ESG Initiatives
The ESG 2030 Roadmap targets include 1,000 MW of rooftop solar power capacity and creation of an ESR Group Foundation program with an investment capacity of up to US$20 million.
ESR Group Limited (ESR), APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerate its long-term sustainable growth by unveiling its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) 2030 Roadmap across the enlarged Group.
ESR's ESG 2030 Roadmap is built on the significant progress achieved under its 2025 Roadmap …