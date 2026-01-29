Before you can understand the following essay, you have to understand how modern sports networks actually work. They are not traditional newsrooms. They are stages with defined roles. Not everyone on the screen is there to do the same job, even if the titles they use still sound like journalism.

A commentator is different than a journalist. A commentator is paid to provoke reaction. A journalist is paid to reduce confusion. Commentators exaggerate for effect. Journalists minimize exaggeration. Commentators speculate. Journalists verify. Commentators trade in certainty. Journalists trade in precision. One is designed to create heat. The other is designed to create clarity. Both can be valuable, but they are not interchangeable.

In order to understand what follows, you have to accept one uncomfortable truth: Stephen A. Smith is not playing the role of a journalist. He is a commentator. More specifically, he is professional wrestling, just with bullet points and hot takes instead of pile drivers and body slams. His segments are not investigative reporting. They are performance. The drama is manufactured. The conflict is choreographed. The certainty is exaggerated. And none of that is a flaw. That is the craft.

Professional wrestling is not fake because it is scripted. It is real because it requires timing, presence, stamina, instinct, and narrative control. It is performance art with rules, rhythm, and consequence. Whether people care to admit it or not, professional wrestling is an art form, and it has survived for decades precisely because it understands how to engage an audience emotionally, predictably, and repeatedly. It knows how to build tension, release it, and reset the stage for the next act.

That same discipline exists in modern sports commentary. The language is different, the costumes are suits instead of spandex, and the stage is a studio instead of a ring, but the mechanics are identical. Drama is manufactured. Personalities are amplified. Certainty is sharpened. The audience isn’t misled; it is invited into a performance designed to make them feel something.

Stephen A.’s work operates the same way. The host knows when to push. The producer knows when to cut. The performer knows when to escalate. The audience knows they are watching spectacle, even as they emotionally invest in it. Being wrong does not damage the product. In many cases, it enhances it. Controversy is oxygen. Reaction is revenue.

So when Stephen A. Smith is wrong, nothing breaks. The system still worked. Engagement happened. Clips were shared. The emotional transaction was completed. He fulfilled his role.

Because when you are commenting on the future, you are never truly “wrong.” The future hasn’t happened yet. Prediction is not fact; it is performance. And once the future arrives, whether the prediction was right or wrong barely matters. The moment has passed. The cycle has moved on. Yesterday’s take is replaced by today’s outrage. Accuracy becomes irrelevant to the machine.

That is not journalism. It is commentary.

And ESPN is exceptionally good at it.

Mina Kimes exists in a different lane. Or at least, she was hired for one.

Her value is not volume. It is literacy. Film study. Context. Precision. She comes from a world where words are chosen carefully because they carry weight. She is supposed to be the person who slows the conversation down, not speeds it up. Her authority comes from credibility, not charisma. When she speaks, the expectation is not reaction. It is understanding.

That is why her mistakes feel different. When Mina is so visibly and decisively wrong, something actually breaks.

Not because she failed morally, but because she failed contractually. Her role is built on accuracy. Her currency is trust. When that trust fractures, audiences don’t treat it as entertainment error. They treat it as legitimacy error.

This is where the conversation gets misdirected.

The backlash against Mina gets framed as “DEI,” as if her presence must be explained politically instead of structurally. But DEI is not the story here. Role confusion is.

The insult is not really about her background. It is about the audience trying to reclassify her job after a mistake. It is an attempt to demote her from analyst to performer retroactively, to say, “You were never supposed to be authoritative anyway.”

But she was.

The real issue is that networks have quietly begun placing journalists into commentary machinery without changing the rules by which they are judged. They keep the job titles of journalism while rewarding the behaviors of spectacle. They ask analysts to survive in an environment built for entertainers. And then they act surprised when credibility erodes.

Stephen A. Smith thrives in this environment because it was built for him.

Mina Kimes struggles in it because it was not built for her.

It’s no different than CM Punk failing in the UFC and Dan Severn failing in the WWE. Both were elite in the worlds that trained them. Both mastered their crafts. But when each crossed into the other’s arena, the rules changed. The audience changed. The expectations changed. Trying to be two things at once didn’t work, not because of a lack of talent, but because the roles themselves were incompatible.

CM Punk (left) is the current WWE Champion (Raw), yet went 0–2 in the UFC in two widely criticized and disappointing fights. Dan Severn (right), despite being one of the most legitimately dangerous and accomplished real fighters in the world, never became a WWE main-event star. Each dominated in the arena built for their skill set, and struggled or plateaued in the one that wasn’t. The talent never changed. The rules did.

This is not about right or wrong. It is about roles. In any serious organization, roles matter. You don’t judge engineers by marketing metrics. You don’t judge marketers by engineering tolerances. When you do, systems fail. Accountability dissolves. Confusion becomes policy.

Stephen A. is marketing. He sells emotion.

Mina is engineering. She sells accuracy.

Both are valuable. Neither should be measured by the other’s standard.

This story is not a culture war story. It is a governance story. It is an ESG story. It is about responsibility, authority, and scope. It is about understanding what people are being paid to do and judging them accordingly.

Stephen A. Smith is not a journalist failing at journalism. He is a commentator succeeding at spectacle.

Mina Kimes is not an entertainer failing at performance. She is an analyst being pulled into a wrestling ring.

And the danger isn’t that people get things wrong.

The danger is that we no longer know who is supposed to get things right.

That is why the final part of this story matters. This is where Mina actually earns her credibility, not by being right, but by how she handled being wrong.

One of the defining differences between commentary and journalism is what happens after the moment passes. Commentators move forward. Journalists look backward. They audit themselves. They ask what they missed, what assumptions failed, and what the evidence now shows.

Mina didn’t dodge her mistake. She didn’t hide it behind humor, volume, or distraction. She acknowledged it. Publicly. Directly. That is not weakness in journalism. That is responsibility.

Owning an ice-cold take is not regular entertainment behavior. It is professional behavior. It signals that the job is not to be “right for effect,” but to be accountable for impact. It tells the audience that accuracy still matters even when prediction fails. That stands in direct opposition to spectacle culture, where yesterday’s wrongness is simply replaced by today’s louder certainty.

Stephen A. Smith would never do this, and he shouldn’t be expected to. His role does not require self-correction. His role requires momentum. Commentary feeds forward. Journalism reflects backward. Stephen A.’s job is to keep the engine running. Mina’s job is to make sure the engine is pointed in the right direction.

That distinction is why her response matters. She didn’t treat her miss as disposable content. She treated it as data. Something to learn from. Something to refine. Something to make the next analysis better. That is the behavior of someone who still believes in journalism, even while working inside a system that increasingly rewards performance over precision.

In a media environment that rarely slows down, admitting you were wrong is a form of resistance.

