ESG U Night at the Movies: The Documentary Spin from 1995
The Spin involved with the Rodney King beating and subsequent riots, plus Bill Clinton's campaign for president and the Larry King Show.
Spin" is a 1995 documentary film by Brian Springer composed of raw satellite feeds featuring politicians' pre-appearance planning. It covers the presidential election as well as the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the Operation Rescue abortion protests.
The film also documents behind-the-scenes footage of Larry Agran who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic P…