ESGU Inbox: ND Gov Doug Burgum Favors Big Business & Corporations Over Family Farmers & Small Business
ESG U receives a letter regarding Wolf in Sheep's clothing behavior from the North Dakota Governor, his staff and his actions demonstrating his special interests.
In a Jan. 20 letter, Gov. Doug Burgum touted his plan to blow holes in North Dakota’s corporate farming law . I wholeheartedly disagree with Burgum’s argument that corporate farming will benefit family farmers and ranchers.
But I’m even more disappointed that Burgum is using false and misleading talking points to support his plan.
Burgum has repeatedly s…