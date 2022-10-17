ESG Weekly Roundup: What Others Are Saying This Week
Anti-ESG and Pro-ESG set to clash and collide while ESG Fund Manager Morningstar names the Man Behind Anti-ESG.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan had some strong words for the ESG Industry this week. According to the New York Post:
Jamie Dimon told clients this week that “some investors don’t give a s–t” about “ESG,” the woke investing approach that US companies increasingly have embraced under political pressure, sources told The Post.
The hard-charging JPMorgan CEO …