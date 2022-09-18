ESG Weekly Roundup: What Others Are Saying This Week
The ESG discussion has been hijacked by polarizing politicians creating a Blue or Red issue that will cost The People everything Green.
As the November election nears, the polarizing political ESG headlines have increased at least ten-fold. This shift in “news” is creating more than a new conversation, it’s changing the tone and attitude towards ESG, thus creating more passion.
This is an archaic, yet effective, strategy political puppeteers and assemblage architects use to advance a na…