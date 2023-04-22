ESG Weekly Reports: Starbucks, Scooter Impacts & Big Lots
Diversity, Inclusion and the environmental carbon print of the Supply Chain highlight this week's ESG Weekly Reports.
This week’s ESG Reports starts with Starbucks who filed their ESG Report as of April 2023 with a focus on “Investing in Partners”, “Caring for Communities and the Planet” and “Advance Equity and Inclusion”.
“Starbucks effort to improve our partners’ experience is founded on a deep commitment to advance inclusion, diversity and equity—and the belief tha…