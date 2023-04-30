ESG Weekly Reports: Real Estate, Mining, Data, Infrastructure & Citi
Busy week for ESG Reports in establishing the foundation of an Environmental Social Governance future.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies have become an instrumental building block in a resilient Real Estate Industry supply chain.
The trend for green- and smart -buildings have put the spotlight on real estate companies to exhibit a pragmatic approach to sustainability.
Policymakers are counting on circular economy principles to foster th…