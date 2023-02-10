ESG Weekly Reports: Natural Grocers, Pinterest, AmerisourceBergen & Northwest Mutual
More ESG Reports being filed by public companies every day.
Natural Grocers
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC), announced the release of the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for fiscal year 2022. This second annual ESG report outlines current practices, as well as investments made in the previous year.
With a long legacy of providing products and services that help de…