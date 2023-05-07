ESG Weekly Reports: Delta, Applebee's, Ranger Oil and Biogen
Your neighborhood restaurant, international pancakes and the friendly skies are getting a dose of ESG.
Delta released their 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report and it shares example after example of how the global airline is defining their Environmental Social Governance (ESG) narrative to “create a safer, more equitable workplace that reflects the communities it serves while pushing forward a more sustainable future”.
“As our business soared…