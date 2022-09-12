ESG University Sports: 12-Team College Football Playoff, Upsets Cost Tax Payers Millions And Nebraska’s Next Coach
Going from 4 to 12 teams opens opportunity and schools spend tax dollars to try and make an impact.
This past week the NCAA and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) continues it’s championship identity crisis when it announced it would start a new expanded college playoff, increasing the number of teams from four to 12.
The College Football Playoff's (CFP) board of managers unanimously voted Friday to expand the CFP to 12 teams in 2026 but is…