Sustainability reports serve a simple purpose:

to separate storytelling from real systems.

For Juventus, the stakes are different than they are for a manufacturer or tech firm. A football club isn’t just a business — it’s a cultural institution with regulatory exposure, community responsibility, and a legacy that requires rebuilding trust through transparency, not slogans.

This year, Juventus became the first Italian football club to file under CSRD and ESRS, embedding sustainability into its audited financials. That’s not PR — that’s compliance and maturity.

In other words: this is where sport meets the accountability economy.

The Narrative: Proving ESG Is More Than Sentiment

Juventus positions this year’s report as a shift from “impact messaging” to operational credibility:

CSRD-aligned reporting integrated into financial statements

Formal double-materiality assessment

Gender-equality certification (UNI/PdR 125:2022)

Community, accessibility, and youth pillars built into operations

Clear governance structure spanning board, executives, and operational owners

No stadium-lighting words.

No “purpose-driven brand” theatrics.

The club frames ESG as controls, systems, and institutional responsibility.

This is the direction major leagues will have to follow — not because of trend pressure, but because of compliance pressure.

The Signals in the Metrics

Emissions & Energy

100% renewable electricity via Guarantees of Origin

ISO 14001 (environmental management)

ISO 20121 (sustainable event management)

Lifecycle emissions analysis that includes fan travel

Water-efficient turf reducing summer use ~20%

These aren’t aspirational promises — these are facility management moves.

Grade: B+

Credible operational progress; Scope 3 reduction targets now need definition.

Social Impact & Community Infrastructure

Juventus One para-football: 125 athletes

Accessibility systems: LIS interpreters, audio match calls, dedicated stadium seating

Youth inclusion programs in schools

Save the Children partnership with on-kit visibility

Museum and venue accessibility standards

Mental-health and anti-racism campaigns

This isn’t marketing philanthropy — it’s delivery infrastructure.

Grade: A-

Substantive, structured, embedded in operations.

Governance & Controls

ESG Board Committee

ESG tied to executive compensation

Operational ESG “impact owners” and internal ambassadors

Full CSRD integration in audited report

Prior governance weaknesses acknowledged, control systems strengthened

This is governance maturity — not narrative repair.

Grade: A-

Institution-grade accountability for a sports entity.

Circularity & Resource Use

Food redistribution partnerships

Kit donations to humanitarian groups

Turf conversion for durability and efficiency

Reforestation through One Tree Planted

Solid but early in commercial linkage.

Grade: B

Foundation is in place; commercialization of circularity is next step.

Risk & Trust

Juventus does not pretend history didn’t happen.

It reports, reforms, and moves forward through structure, not sentiment.

Grade: B

Credible posture — sustained consistency will determine trust recovery.

Bottom Line

Juventus’ report marks a shift from “club narrative” to regulated operator discipline.

This isn’t ESG as branding.

It’s ESG as governance, disclosure, and public-trust maintenance — the only version that matters in Europe’s emerging compliance environment.

Final Score: B+

A controlled, credible ESG execution that aligns sport with institutional responsibilities — and signals where elite clubs must go next.

🎓 ESG University Takeaway

Professional sport is no longer exempt from real-world accountability.

Stadiums are civic infrastructure.

Clubs operate in regulated capital markets.

Fans function as stakeholders, not customers.

Juventus didn’t signal responsibility —

it documented it.

And in doing so, it set a benchmark many global clubs will now be forced to follow.

