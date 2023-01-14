ESG University Presents: College Gambling Day 101
Collegiate sports have changed in the past decade switching from a university activity to a dark economy costing the taxpayers billions.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has strict rules regarding betting on sports, and coaches are expected to abide by them. However, in recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of NCAA coaches who have been involved with gambling.
These cases demonstrate the need for the NCAA and universities to take a closer look at how…