ESG the Company Continues to Grow, Acquires Whitestar
This is the eighth acquisition for ESG and adds project evaluation capabilities to ESG's market-leading asset infrastructure data management product suite.
ESG, (Energy Services Group) a global company in energy SaaS solutions, announced the acquisition of Whitestar, a provider of infrastructure planning, data and software products for green energy, oil & gas, utility, telco, rail, mining, and forestry services.
This is the eighth acquisition for ESG and adds project evaluation capabilities to ESG's market…