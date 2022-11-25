ESG Polarization Continues, 17 Democrat AG Sign ESG Letter, Goldman Sachs Fined $4M For ESG Violation
Letter says ESG Investments add value, not values.
This week, 17 Democrat Attorneys Generals sent a letter to Congress that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are essential to understanding the true value of a company, and therefore should continue to be used as guides for both companies and investors.
Attorneys general led by Karl Racine, of Washington, D.C., and Rob Bonta, of California…