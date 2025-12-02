Around the world, ESG is evolving in ways that often look very different from the U.S. debate. While American conversations tend to be polarized—either defending ESG as a moral compass or criticizing it as financial overreach—the global landscape reveals something far more nuanced: a marketplace undergoing rule-making, cultural adaptation, corporate experimentation, and in some cases, outright reinvention.

If ESG in the U.S. feels like a battleground, ESG everywhere else increasingly looks like an infrastructure project—a build-out of rules, data systems, cultural norms, and new expectations for how companies behave.

Below is a reporter’s look at what ESG actually looks like today across three regions: the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and South Korea.

The UK: ESG Ratings Move From Marketing to Rule-Making

In London, ESG has moved from branding conversation to regulatory architecture.

With Parliament’s approval this fall, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has now published detailed rules to bring ESG-ratings providers under direct regulatory supervision.

The shift is not ideological—it’s mechanical. The global ESG ratings market has ballooned, with wildly inconsistent scoring systems and constant concerns over conflicts of interest. The FCA isn’t trying to change the moral purpose of ESG; it’s trying to clean up the plumbing.

The proposed rules require:

Full transparency on how ESG scores are built

Disclosure of methodologies, data sources, and rating logic

Governance and quality-control systems

Conflict-of-interest safeguards

Notification rights for companies being rated

In short, the UK is attempting to address the biggest complaint about ESG worldwide: no one knows what the ratings actually mean, or how they were calculated.

This is ESG moving toward financial-market standardization, not mission statements. It’s the difference between a philosophy and a framework. And the UK is pushing for the latter.

The United States is nowhere near this degree of regulatory alignment, but history shows a familiar drift. For two decades, major U.S. sectors—banking, insurance, capital markets—have gradually adopted standards first shaped in Europe. ESG appears to be the next industry pulled into that gravitational field, with the center of rule-making clearly outside U.S. borders.

Vietnam: Rapid ESG Commitment—But Vast Data Gaps

Shift to Vietnam and a different picture emerges: strong enthusiasm, but fragile infrastructure.

A new PwC report shows:

92% of financial institutions plan to adopt ESG commitments

62% have an ESG strategy

But only 19% have fully integrated ESG into real operations

And only 3% use advanced analytics for ESG data

33% secure external assurance for ESG reports

Vietnam’s economy is export-oriented and highly climate-exposed, so ESG adoption is becoming a business necessity—especially as Europe and other trading partners tighten sustainability rules. Banks, insurers, and capital-market players recognize that ESG alignment will dictate access to international capital.

But the gap between intention and infrastructure is vast. Data systems are inconsistent. Taxonomies are incomplete. Smaller firms often don’t understand ESG at all. And without reliable, verified data, ESG becomes more symbolic than functional.

Vietnam isn’t resisting ESG. It’s rushing toward it—while still learning how to build the foundation underneath.

From a reporter’s standpoint, Vietnam is an example of where ESG is not a political argument—it’s an operational challenge. The question isn’t “Should we do ESG?” It’s “How do we do it properly, and who will help us get there?”

South Korea: ESG Through Culture and Community

Then there’s South Korea, where ESG often expresses itself through community-driven corporate citizenship.

Bayer Korea recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with an “ESG Flea Market” at its Yeouido office—an event centered around reuse, donation, employee engagement, and doubling contributions to social programs. In Seoul, ESG frequently blends environmental goals with cultural values of community care, shared responsibility, and corporate involvement in public life.

While ESG in the West often focuses on carbon metrics, disclosures, and compliance language, Asia—South Korea especially—tends to frame ESG as corporate culture plus social obligation. That makes ESG more tangible to employees and local communities, even if it doesn’t always translate into the E-heavy metrics that Western regulators emphasize.

It also demonstrates something important: ESG is not one movement—it changes shape depending on where it lands.

In the U.S., ESG might be a political fault line.

In the UK, it’s a regulatory system.

In Vietnam, it’s a financial-development tool.

In Korea, it’s a community identity.

A Global ESG Market Still Taking Shape

What these stories show is not a crisis or a triumph—it’s a market in flux.

1. New rules are being fine-tuned

The UK’s FCA is building a clearer, more enforceable ratings structure. This is the opposite of “ESG is dying”—it’s ESG maturing into something measurable.

2. ESG-headlined events are becoming common

Companies like Bayer Korea are folding ESG into public events, anniversaries, and corporate storytelling. In some parts of Asia, ESG is beginning to feel more like a seasonal corporate language—reused, rebranded, and adapted.

3. Many regions are leaning into the global ethos ESG is creating

Vietnam shows the strongest example: ESG isn’t ideological—it’s economic positioning. It’s how the country gains credibility with foreign investors and trading partners.

ESG globally is becoming less about virtue and more about license to operate.

The Reality: ESG Outside the U.S. Is Neither a Fad Nor a Religion—It’s an Evolving System

A reporter following the global ESG market today sees an ecosystem that is:

Growing in regulatory rigor (UK)

Expanding in adoption but struggling with data (Vietnam)

Expressing itself through social and cultural practices (South Korea)

Not defined by the U.S. debate

Outside the U.S., ESG is not a referendum on political identity. It is a mix of risk management, capital access, community engagement, branding, compliance, and long-term investment strategy.

It is messy. It is inconsistent. It is maturing. And that may be the single most important takeaway for anyone watching or investing in ESG: it moves quietly, daily, often by inches.

For some, those inches are progress—nickels stacking into dollars. For others, it’s the frog in the pot, the slow rise in heat masked by the calm surface.

In parts of the world, ESG has already settled into the rhythm of corporate life—turning up the same way year-end reports and holiday parties do each season.The reality is this: ESG is not one story. It’s many stories unfolding at once, each shaped by local economics, culture, and regulation.

The global ESG market is being built in real time. And for better or worse, the world is not waiting for the U.S. to decide what it thinks about it.

