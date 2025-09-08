This fall, Paramount+ isn’t just launching another streaming discount.

Through September 18, new and returning subscribers can lock in 12 months for just $30—a price point that works out to $2.50 per month. But the real story goes deeper than a bargain.

Paramount’s latest ESG Report highlights its focus on sustainable production practices, diverse storytelling, and accessibility for all audiences. Pair that with an expanding library of socially relevant programming, and the sale starts to feel less like a marketing pitch and more like a cultural statement.

Stories That Speak to ESG Values

Some of the platform’s September premieres carry themes that align directly with environmental, social, and governance priorities:

Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. (Sept 9)

A raw documentary exploring the mental health costs of viral fame—a timely look at how online culture shapes identity and well-being.

Bodyguard of Lies (Sept 23)

Investigating truth, propaganda, and misinformation, this film asks tough questions about governance and media integrity.

The Wedding Banquet (Sept 8)

A modern reimagining of the romantic comedy classic, now with LGBTQ+ protagonists navigating cultural expectations and family traditions.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall (Sept 1)

A coming-of-age story centered on diversity, youth identity, and self-discovery.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 3

Wrapping its season on September 11, this series has long pushed the boundaries of inclusion and forward-thinking ethics in sci-fi storytelling.

Entertainment That Does More

Beyond the dramas and documentaries, Paramount+ layers in sports, live events, and cultural programming that broaden its social reach:

NFL on CBS & College Football

Streaming live all season, bringing communities together around game day traditions.

UEFA Champions League & Women’s Rugby World Cup

Offering global representation and access to under-televised sports.

Survivor & The Amazing Race

Reality shows with diverse casts and international storylines return this month, alongside live coverage of the Emmys and Video Music Awards .

Critically Acclaimed Films

Arrival (science ethics), Witness (cultural contrasts), and Frida (artistic legacy) join a lineup of over 100 new titles this fall.

Sustainability Behind the Scenes

Paramount’s commitment isn’t limited to on-screen content. The company’s Sustainable Production & Operations initiative is reducing energy use, cutting emissions, and prioritizing eco-friendly production sets.

It’s part of a broader industry shift toward climate-conscious entertainment—ensuring the way stories are made reflects the values shown in the stories themselves.

Affordable access means more people can see documentaries like Bodyguard of Lies, cheer on the Women’s Rugby World Cup, or watch shows like The Wedding Banquet that bring marginalized voices to the forefront.

And for ESG-conscious viewers, it’s not just entertainment. It’s an invitation to engage with stories about identity, sustainability, ethics, and representation—at a price point built for accessibility.

This isn’t streaming as usual.

Paramount+ is using its platform to spotlight mental health, cultural inclusion, media accountability, and environmental sustainability—all while dropping the annual cost to just $30.

For today’s viewers, that means the fall lineup delivers more than shows and sports. It delivers stories that matter.

