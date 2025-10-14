Welcome back to the ESG Lexicon, where ESG University decodes the vocabulary driving modern sustainability and governance. We’ve covered Materiality—what matters—and Greenwashing—what misleads. Now, we turn to Net Zero—a term that represents ambition, accountability, and, increasingly, controversy.

Word

Net Zero

Definition

Net Zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and those removed from it. In practice, this involves reducing emissions as much as possible and offsetting the rest through carbon capture, sequestration, or other means of removal.

Why It’s ESG

Net Zero sits at the core of climate commitments and corporate sustainability pledges. It’s the benchmark for aligning with global initiatives such as the Paris Agreement. ESG frameworks use Net Zero goals to measure whether companies are truly transitioning toward low-carbon operations or merely repackaging existing practices as climate action.

Example: A company pledging “Net Zero by 2050” signals its long-term intent to decarbonize operations and supply chains—but the credibility depends entirely on how that pledge is defined, measured, and verified.

How It’s Used in ESG

Corporate Targets: Companies use Net Zero goals in sustainability strategies and investor reports.

Investment Criteria: ESG funds assess whether portfolios are aligned with Net Zero pathways.

Policy Frameworks: Governments use Net Zero to define national climate targets and economic transitions.

Common methods include:

Carbon reduction: Lowering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Offsets: Funding projects like reforestation or carbon capture.

Neutralization: Using technology or natural systems to balance unavoidable emissions.

Who Enforces It

International Frameworks: The Paris Agreement and the UN Race to Zero campaign.

Regulatory Bodies: SEC (U.S.), FCA (U.K.), and EU regulators require disclosure of emission targets.

Verification Organizations: Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and CDP verify the integrity of Net Zero claims.

Other ESG Impacts

Reputation & Trust: Weak or misleading Net Zero claims can trigger backlash or accusations of greenwashing.

Innovation Driver: Pushes investment in renewable energy, carbon capture, and low-emission technologies.

Financial Implications: Failure to meet Net Zero commitments can affect access to capital, ESG ratings, and investor confidence.

Ethical Considerations: Raises questions about fairness, offsets in developing countries, and “carbon colonialism.”

Conclusion

Net Zero has become both a rallying cry and a red flag in the ESG landscape. For some, it’s the symbol of global climate progress; for others, it’s a moving target wrapped in vague definitions and distant timelines.

The critical question for ESG practitioners isn’t whether a company has a Net Zero goal—but whether that goal is real, measurable, and accountable.

