In the ESG world, few words carry more quiet power than materiality. It appears in disclosures, frameworks, and boardroom conversations with an air of technical neutrality—yet it functions as one of the most influential filters in the entire ESG ecosystem.

At its core, materiality determines what must be acknowledged, measured, disclosed, and managed—and what can be left outside the frame.

Term of the Week: Materiality

How It’s Used

In practice, materiality is used as a screening mechanism. Companies conduct “materiality assessments” to identify which environmental, social, or governance issues are considered relevant to their business. Those determinations then guide reporting, risk management, capital allocation, and compliance strategy.

Asset managers use materiality to decide which risks belong in investment models. Regulators reference it to set disclosure thresholds. ESG ratings firms rely on it to justify scoring methodologies. Once a topic is deemed immaterial, it is often excluded from formal reporting altogether.

Materiality, in short, is how ESG narrows the universe of concern.

Why It Matters in ESG

Materiality is foundational because ESG is not designed to measure everything—only what is considered decision-useful within financial and regulatory systems. Materiality defines that boundary.

Without it, ESG reporting would be open-ended and unmanageable. With it, ESG becomes standardized, comparable, and defensible. But that efficiency comes with trade-offs. The act of defining materiality is also the act of defining relevance—and relevance is inseparable from power.

What the Term Means

In ESG contexts, materiality refers to whether an issue is significant enough to influence financial performance, investor decisions, or regulatory outcomes. If an issue is material, it must be disclosed and managed. If it is not, it may be acknowledged informally—or not at all.

What the Term Does Not Mean

Materiality does not mean morally important.

It does not mean socially urgent.

It does not mean environmentally irreversible.

An issue can matter deeply to a community and still be deemed immaterial if it does not affect enterprise value under the applicable framework.

Power & Incentives

Materiality frameworks tend to reward clarity and limit exposure. Companies gain predictability. Investors gain standardized risk signals. Regulators gain enforceable boundaries.

At the same time, impacts that fall outside materiality thresholds—long-term environmental effects, localized social disruption, or diffuse public costs—may never enter formal ESG accounting.

Materiality doesn’t erase consequences; it determines whether they are officially recognized.

On the Ground

For landowners, workers, and communities, materiality often explains the gap between lived experience and reported impact. A project may alter land use, infrastructure, or environmental conditions, yet remain “immaterial” in ESG filings because those changes do not register financially in the near term.

Why It’s Showing Up More in 2026

Materiality is under renewed scrutiny as disclosure rules evolve and “double materiality” frameworks expand. Legal challenges, investor pressure, and public debate have pushed the term from technical footnote to central battleground.

The question is no longer whether materiality matters—but who defines it, and whose outcomes it reflects.

Bottom Line

Materiality doesn’t decide what matters in society.

It decides what counts in ESG.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK