Welcome to ESG Lexicon, where we break down the language of sustainability, governance, and responsible business practices. Each entry will define a key term, explain why it matters in the ESG landscape, show how it’s used, and highlight the organizations or regulations behind it. We start with Materiality—a concept that anchors ESG reporting, corporate strategy, and investor decision-making.

Materiality

In ESG, materiality refers to the significance of a particular issue—environmental, social, or governance—to a company’s financial performance, operations, or stakeholders. In simple terms, it determines what matters most to the business and its investors.

Why It’s ESG

Materiality is the bridge between sustainability initiatives and financial decision-making. It separates marketing fluff (“greenwashing”) from genuine, measurable ESG performance. Issues that are material are those that could impact profitability, risk exposure, or reputation.

Example: For an oil & gas company, carbon emissions and workforce safety are material issues. For a software company, data privacy might top the list.

How It’s Used in ESG