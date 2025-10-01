Welcome back to the ESG Lexicon, where ESG University unpacks the vocabulary shaping sustainability, governance, and corporate responsibility. Last time, we covered Materiality.

Today, we turn to one of the most controversial terms in ESG—Greenwashing—a practice that can erode trust, invite legal action, and damage reputations faster than almost any other ESG misstep.

ESG Term

Greenwashing

Definition

Greenwashing is the act of misleading stakeholders—investors, consumers, or the public—into believing a company is more environmentally responsible than it actually is. This can happen through false claims, exaggerated marketing, or selective disclosure of sustainability efforts.

Why It’s ESG

ESG depends on transparency and accountability. Greenwashing undermines both, allowing companies to profit from sustainability branding without making real progress. It not only misguides investors and consumers but also creates an uneven playing field for companies genuinely investing in ESG improvements.

Example: A company highlighting its recyclable packaging while ignoring its massive carbon emissions footprint.

How It’s Used in ESG

Marketing & PR: Companies may promote small eco-friendly efforts while distracting from larger environmental harms.

ESG Reports: Some organizations cherry-pick favorable metrics, omitting material risks.

Finance & Investment: Funds may be labeled “green” or “sustainable” without strict ESG screening of assets.

Who Enforces It

Regulators: U.S. SEC : Proposed rules against misleading ESG investment claims. European Union : Enforces the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). UK’s FCA : Introduced anti-greenwashing rules for financial products.

Watchdog Organizations: NGOs, journalists, and advocacy groups often expose corporate greenwashing campaigns.

Courts: Greenwashing lawsuits are rising globally under consumer protection and securities laws.

Other ESG Impacts

Reputational Damage: Public trust collapses when greenwashing is exposed.

Financial Risk: Lawsuits, fines, and investor exits can follow.

Industry Standards: Greenwashing scandals often push regulators to tighten ESG disclosure requirements.

Cultural Impact: It fuels skepticism about ESG as a whole, weakening momentum for real change.

Conclusion

Greenwashing shows how words and marketing can mask reality. For companies, it’s a short-term win but a long-term liability. For ESG professionals, recognizing and calling out greenwashing is essential to protect the credibility of sustainability efforts and ensure capital flows toward authentic impact.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK