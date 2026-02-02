Term of the Week: Book-and-Claim

Book-and-claim is one of the most elegant—and controversial—ideas in ESG. It separates the environmental attribute of an action from the physical action itself, allowing the benefit to be claimed somewhere else entirely.

Nothing has to move. Only the credit does.

How It’s Used

Book-and-claim systems are used to assign environmental or sustainability attributes—such as emissions reductions or low-carbon fuel use—without requiring the physical product to be delivered to the end user.

Instead, the environmental benefit is:

Booked by the producer or system operator

Claimed by a buyer, often far removed from the physical supply chain

This approach is common in:

Renewable energy certificates (RECs)

Sustainable aviation fuel programs

Low-carbon fuel markets

Corporate net-zero strategies

It allows companies to claim participation in cleaner systems even when direct access or infrastructure does not exist.

Why It Matters in ESG

Book-and-claim solves a logistics problem—but creates a philosophical one.

It enables ESG participation at scale by decoupling sustainability claims from geography and physical delivery. Without it, many companies would be unable to meet ESG commitments due to infrastructure constraints.

At the same time, it raises fundamental questions about additionality, accountability, and truth in representation.

What the Term Means

Book-and-claim is an accounting framework where the environmental attribute of a product or action is separated from the physical product and transferred to another party.

The claim is real within the system—even if the physical benefit never reaches the claimant.

What the Term Does Not Mean

It does not mean the physical system is decarbonized everywhere.

It does not guarantee local environmental benefit.

It does not ensure the action would not have happened anyway.

Book-and-claim measures participation—not proximity.

Power & Incentives

This system advantages:

Corporations with strong reporting needs

Markets seeking rapid ESG scaling

Intermediaries who manage certificates and registries

It can disadvantage:

Local communities expecting direct benefit

Observers who assume physical change accompanies the claim

Book-and-claim shifts ESG from infrastructure to instruments.

On the Ground

A company can claim use of sustainable fuel without that fuel ever touching its operations. For nearby communities, nothing changes. For reports and disclosures, everything does.

This disconnect is not a flaw in the system—it is the system.

Why It’s Showing Up Now

Book-and-claim is expanding in 2026 as ESG commitments outpace physical infrastructure. Aviation, shipping, and energy markets increasingly rely on it to bridge the gap between ambition and reality.

As ESG matures, accounting tools are moving faster than pipelines, grids, and supply chains.

Bottom Line

Book-and-claim allows sustainability to travel where infrastructure cannot.

Whether that’s progress—or abstraction—depends on what you think ESG is for.

