ESG Leary Investors Dropping Sustainable Funds Now Too
After BlackRock's Larry Fink said ESG must be rebranded, investments showing that more sustainable stocks being closed.
According to Morningstar, money managers in the United States have closed funds with sustainability mandates faster than they opened new ones over the past three months.
The fund research firm reported that investors pulled approximately US$2.7 billion from “sustainable funds” in the third quarter, marking the fourth straight quarter of redemptions.
The…