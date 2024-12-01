ESG Etymology of "Understand"
Over time, the connotation of "standing under" an idea evolved into our modern notion of grasping or comprehending information.
The word "understand" has a rich linguistic history that stretches back over a thousand years. Derived from Old English understandan (meaning to comprehend or grasp the meaning of something), the word itself has evolved from a literal expression to a more abstract concept.
The roots of "understand" are linked to the Old English under and standan, which …