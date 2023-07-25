ESG Continues in Europe, Advancing Global Economic Agenda
European Investor's Summit says an ESG Portfolio Manager will be needed in the new ESG Economy.
ESG investing is moving faster than ever against a complex regulatory background. At The European Investor Summit, M&G Luxembourg’s Micaela Forelli says she’s thankful the rules aren’t too prescriptive and that firms have a duty to clearly explain ESG methodologies to clients, writes Nik Pratt.
To be successful in sustainable investment, you need the sk…